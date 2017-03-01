The Mall’s Just Not for Shopping Anymore

BY: PAIGE JOHNSON

You go for the shopping, the food and now to write.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, is looking for a writer-in-residence to spend five days in the mall, writing about the comings-and-goings of the many people who populate the mall on a daily basis, over 40 million visitors annually.

“In 2017, Mall of America celebrates its 25th birthday. As part of this special celebration, we think it’s crucial to capture how much we’ve evolved over the course of the last 25 years,” the mall said on the writer-in-residence information page. “Rather than do it ourselves, we’re giving that job to a gifted writer.”

The mall offers ample of creative space for anyone from journalists to poets to screenwriters.

Writers of all backgrounds and levels of expertise are welcome to apply. The first round of applications will be accepted until midnight, March 10. Applicants are required to write a short 150-word essay on what they would write if they won the prize.

25 semifinalists will be chosen from this original set of applicants. The second application will ask them to elaborate on their idea, in 500 to 800 words.

