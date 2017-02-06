The Herd Welcomes 25 Into the Family

Once a year nationwide, high school seniors sign a binding National Letter of Intent for college football and this year left Bison fans more to cheer about.

The Bison football team has added 25 new members to its already impressive squad. The recruiting class is made up of students from 10 different states with eight of them coming from Minnesota.

One of the biggest signings this year was tight-end Noah Gindorff from Crosby-Ironton, Minnesota. The All-State tight end shrugged off a late offer from the University of Minnesota and new coach P.J. Fleck.

Joining Gindorff entering the Herd includes defensive Lane Tucker from Gillet, Wyoming, who had an offer from his home-state school. He was the USA Today Wyoming Defensive Player of the Year.

Also coming in on the defensive line are three defensive ends, Logan McCormick, Spencer Waege and Tanner Sundt.

