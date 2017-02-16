Special Olympics Game Serve as a Good Reminder

BY: Cody Tusler

The Second Annual Special Olympics basketball game between North Dakota State and University of North Dakota took place Saturday at the Sanford Health Athletic Center.

UND would come out with the win 61-49. This game was bigger than the score.

It all started at the beginning of the game with the reciting of the motto.

“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

This is better than what I hear today in most sports. How many people in sports today play for money and not for fun anymore? Even in high school you can see people who just care about winning and get upset when they lose.

It should not be about winning, it should be about having fun and sportsmanship.

Moving on to the aspects of the game.

The players and the helpers showed great sportsmanship to each other and helped players from the other team up. You don’t see that anymore.

When it came to the points, every time a player scored the whole arena would cheer. When a player hit a three, the crowd erupted and everyone would cheer the player as they moved down the court doing a little dance or jump around in their excitement.

For more on the game and the Special Olympics, read on via The Spectrum.