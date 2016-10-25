Something’s Just Not Right With That Inn

BY: PAIGE JOHNSON

Here’s Johnny!

Back in 1977, “The Shining” by Stephen King hit bookshelves and immediately became a horror success. Only three years later, Jack Nicholson played the main character, Jack Torrance, in the 1980 adaptation of King’s novel.

Now in 2016, “The Shining” receives another interpretation on the stage at the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater.

“The movie script is quite different than the stage script, it’s much closer to the narrative in the book,” said Anna Carol, artistic director of the FMCT. “People who love the book are going to see the similarities that way.”

Some of the aspects of the movie will be missing because of the nature of their technology: the giant moving topiaries and the hall of blood will be missing. But the FMCT will definitely try to make it as spooky as possible, using sound and lighting, but they’re also relying on audience imagination.

“We’re asking and challenging the audience to make their own interpretations,” Carol said. “You can definitely tell there’s something wrong with the inn but we don’t necessarily role out a giant topiary. We’ve had to reimagine some of these moments.”

For more information, including run dates and ticket prices, go to The Spectrum.