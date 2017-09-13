NDSU To Hold Concert For Hurricane Relief

NDSU Performing Arts and the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra are partnering to put on a benefit concert for hurricane relief this weekend. The concert is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. in Festival Concert Hall at the corner of 12th Avenue North and Bolley Drive, right across from the Bison Block and the T-Lofts Apartments.

The concert is free and open to the public, and free-will donations will be accepted for the American Red Cross – Dakotas Region. All event expenses will be donated, so all audience donations received during the concert will go directly to Red Cross Disaster Relief to help persons affected by the recent hurricanes in the United States.

Some of the talent booked for the concert includes the FM Symphony Brass Quintet, the NDSU BisonArts Singers with the Radio All-Stars, Symphony violinist and Houston native Sonja Harasim and other musicians with the symphony and the NDSU Challey School of Music. American Red Cross regional CEO Lynn Speral and NDSU President Dean L. Bresciani also will take the stage during the show.

Financial donations enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance to people affected by the devastating storms.