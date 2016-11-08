Native American Heritage Month Kicks Off

North Dakota State’s celebration of National Native American Heritage Month began Thursday with a ceremonial event.

Jered Pigeon, the program coordinator for the NDSU Office of Multicultural Programs, kicked off the event highlighting the history of NAHM.

He said Indigenous Peoples’ Day is not recognized as a national holiday, but in 2015, Fargo became the first North Dakotan city to officially recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

