MATBUS Mobile Meets Competitor

BY: Amanda Johnson

MATBUS’ mobile app has new competition rolling into the App Store.

BusTracker, an app built by tech company Thiken, was released in early January. Since its launch for iOS it has had over 500 downloads.

“The app is quite easy to use, simply add the location of your bus stop in the search bar and then select the bus stop that is closest to you,” Shehan Navarathne, an intern at Thiken, said.

The bus stops and buses that run through campus are included on the app.

After selecting the bus desired, a little bus icon is shown moving along its route in real time and an estimate time of arrival is also given at the bottom of the screen.

The buses are tracked in real time using a GPS tracker located on the bus.

