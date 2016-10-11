LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Full Swing

Although same-sex marriage has only been legal in North Dakota for just over a year, North Dakota State has had a club supporting the LGBTQ+ movement for over ten years.

Pride Alliance is a undergraduate student organization which aims to strengthen and sustain an inclusive campus community by creating a safe place for undergraduate students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning. The group presently has about 20 active members.

Resources available for members of this organization are the semester activities that are held to help these students make connections and meet other members, a quiet space to study within the Office of Gender and Sexual Diversity and also books addressing any questions they might have about sexual orientation.

NDSU also has an organization for graduate students that identify as LGBTQ+ called Grad Prism. Grad Prism currently has about ten members Andrea Wagner, graduate assistant for GSD said.

LGBTQ+ pride month is October, with National Coming-Out Day being Tuesday. These organizations are hosting a panel event where people will tell their personal coming-out stories to commemorate the month. Another event commemorating the month will be Retro Game Night on Oct. 19. Both events are free and open to the NDSU community.

Gender and Sexual Diversity will present a quilt built of squares hand crafted by individuals who support and are apart of the LGBTQ+ community at the end of October.

To read more about LGBTQ+ pride month, follow the link to ndsuspectrum.com