Graduate Student Awarded First Place for Research Poster

Department of Plant Sciences master’s student Matthew Rellaford was awarded first place for his poster presentation in the Marvin Stone Memorial Poster Competition at the 15th annual Nitrogen Use Efficiency Conference held Aug. 7-9 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Rellaford co-wrote the poster, “Predicting the Grain Protein Content of Spring Wheat with Hand-held Active Sensors,” with his adviser Joel Ransom, professor and Extension agronomist. This is the second consecutive year one of Ransom’s students has won the poster competition.