Fire Kills At Least 25 at Religious School In Malaysia

At least 25 people were killed after a blaze broke out early on Thursday at a religious school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The fire at Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah – a “tahfiz” boarding school where students learn to memorise the Quran – was reported at 5:40am (21:40 GMT Wednesday), according to a statement from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

“The number of confirmed dead are 23 students and two wardens,” Khirudin Drahman, director of Kuala Lumpur’s fire and rescue department, told AFP news agency.

“They could have died due to smoke inhalation or got trapped in the fire. I think it is one of the country’s worst fire disasters in the past 20 years. We are now investigating the cause of the fire.”

Seven people were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, while 11 others were rescued. Tahfiz schools usually teach students between the ages of 5 and 18.

The blaze began in the sleeping quarters on the top floor of the three-storey school building, fire officials said.

Such schools are unregulated by the education ministry and fall under the purview of the religious department.