2017 Grammy Awards Feature Surprises, Tributes

BY: Paige Johnson

On Sunday, the Grammy Awards were hosted in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The biggest night in music saw stars stream into the venue to celebrate their friends and coworkers.

The night’s biggest award, Album of the Year, went to Adele’s “25.” In her acceptance speech, a tearful Adele thanked the crowd and the Recording Academy, but her speech especially focused on Beyoncé.

Beyoncé lost the award to Adele, but the two artists shared a heartfelt moment when Adele stated, “The artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album for me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, is just so monumental and so well-thought out.” The artist continued her speech and later broke her Grammy in half to share with the “Lemonade” singer.

Adele also won Record of the Year and Song of the Year with her popular hit, “Hello.”

Beyoncé didn’t go entirely unnoticed by the Recording Academy. The singer won Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Lemonade” and Best Music Video for “Formation.”

The Grammys honored deceased artists in music through multiple channels, including a tribute from John Legend and Cynthia Erivo. Bruno Mars and the Time sang “Let’s Go Crazy” to honor Prince, who died in April 2016, and Adele sang “Fastlove” for George Michael, the lead singer of Wham! who died in December of 2016. Adele’s soulful song was temporarily halted after the singer made a mistake. She began the song over again, after proclaiming that she “could not do that to him.”

