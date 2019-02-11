Reina del Cid is back in Fargo for show at the Aquarium

Originally from Fargo, Reina del Cid will be returning on Thursday, February 14th to perform at the Aquarium with her Minneapolis-based group.

Reina del Cid’s sound sits at the unique crossroad where singer-songwriter meets rock. They use their music and lyrics to tell meaningful stories. Their recent song “1970” is a great example of this lyrical power. It is a reminiscent piece from the perspective of someone suffering Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Catch their show Thursday, February 14th at 8:00 pm at the Aquarium in Fargo. Tickets can be purchased for $12.00 in advance or $15.00 at the door and are available at this link: https://bit.ly/2BL75hY. This show is ages 21+.

We’ll be there, so come say hi!!