August 2017

Oh Sees, formerly known as Thee Oh Sees, have just released their 19th studio album. Forming in 1997

from San Fransisco, the Oh Sees have seen many different members and performed many different

sounds. However, in the past couple of years their line-up has solidified and their music is seeming to

be at a quality and creative peak.

Orc displays the Oh Sees’ usual psychedelic, garage punk sound with experimental elements and

shoegaze influence. The album displays a fluid sound that entrances the listener. With the use of a

keyboard and a violin at times, the Oh Sees add a new dynamic, experimental element to their sound.

Orc has some a lot of influence from the fantasy world also, which seems obvious with the title of the

album, Orc. Overall, this album walks the line between experimentation and the bands traditional

sound, which keeps the album satisfying and fresh along the entire 50 minute long journey.

Favorite Track: Animated Violence

Honorable Mentions